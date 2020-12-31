ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. (ZEN.V) (CVE:ZEN) Trading Up 28.2%

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. (ZEN.V) (CVE:ZEN)’s share price was up 28.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$3.33 and last traded at C$3.27. Approximately 854,941 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 385% from the average daily volume of 176,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.55.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.81 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.95. The stock has a market cap of C$280.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.74.

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. (ZEN.V) (CVE:ZEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. (ZEN.V) Company Profile (CVE:ZEN)

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd., a graphene technology solutions company, engages in developing graphene-based nanomaterial products and applications. It owns 100% interest in the Albany Graphite Project located in Northern Ontario, Canada. ZEN Graphene Solutions has collaboration with Graphene Composites Ltd.

