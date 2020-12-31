ZINC Price Up 24.3% Over Last 7 Days (ZINC)

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. One ZINC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges including $20.33, $18.94, $13.77 and $24.43. During the last seven days, ZINC has traded up 24.3% against the U.S. dollar. ZINC has a market capitalization of $66,163.73 and approximately $138.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00040008 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00005970 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003529 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $84.97 or 0.00298952 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003519 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00014954 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00026576 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $566.38 or 0.01992647 BTC.

ZINC Profile

ZINC is a coin. It launched on November 7th, 2017. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. The official website for ZINC is zinc.work. ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work.

ZINC Coin Trading

ZINC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZINC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZINC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

