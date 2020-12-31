Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

ZNGA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Zynga from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $12.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Zynga in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Zynga from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zynga from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.91.

NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $9.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.16. Zynga has a 52-week low of $5.65 and a 52-week high of $10.69. The company has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of -324.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.11). Zynga had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $627.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.11 million. On average, analysts forecast that Zynga will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zynga news, CEO Frank D. Gibeau sold 266,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $2,394,819.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 404,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,644,370. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 13,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total transaction of $130,791.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,360.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 452,155 shares of company stock valued at $4,020,659. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZNGA. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zynga by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 121,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 9,155 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zynga by 117.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 14,975 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga during the second quarter worth approximately $282,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Zynga by 48.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 125,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 41,288 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Zynga by 1,811.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 665,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,350,000 after purchasing an additional 630,800 shares during the period. 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

