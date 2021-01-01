-$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) will post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Beyond Air’s earnings. Beyond Air posted earnings of ($0.43) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beyond Air will report full year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($1.27). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.68). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Beyond Air.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on XAIR shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Beyond Air in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Beyond Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th.

In other news, CEO Steven A. Lisi purchased 38,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.28 per share, with a total value of $203,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,905.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Air during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Air during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Air during the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Air by 59.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Air by 37.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares in the last quarter. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:XAIR opened at $5.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.40 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of -0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Beyond Air has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $12.50.

Beyond Air

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled nitric oxide (NO) to treat respiratory infections, and gaseous NO to treat solid tumors. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of lung infections, persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.The company was formerly known as AIT Therapeutics, Inc and changed its name to Beyond Air, Inc in June 2019.

