$0.72 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.72 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Toro’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.77. The Toro reported earnings per share of $0.64 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Toro will report full year earnings of $3.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.45. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Toro.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The Toro had a return on equity of 32.58% and a net margin of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $841.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TTC shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a report on Friday, September 4th. BidaskClub upgraded The Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded The Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Toro in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Toro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

In other news, VP Bradley A. Hamilton sold 3,880 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.50, for a total value of $362,780.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,458.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Blake M. Grams sold 1,094 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.59, for a total value of $103,481.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,204 shares of company stock worth $2,077,876 over the last 90 days. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTC. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of The Toro by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,314,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773,693 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Toro by 308.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 806,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,700,000 after acquiring an additional 608,869 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Toro by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,875,000 after acquiring an additional 371,518 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of The Toro by 7,352.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 313,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,277,000 after acquiring an additional 308,808 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Toro in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TTC traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,936. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.21. The Toro has a 12-month low of $52.07 and a 12-month high of $95.39. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.72.

The Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

