$1.14 Billion in Sales Expected for iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) will report sales of $1.14 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for iQIYI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.16 billion. iQIYI posted sales of $1.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iQIYI will report full-year sales of $4.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.39 billion to $4.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.85 billion to $5.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for iQIYI.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.19). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 52.56% and a negative net margin of 26.76%.

IQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of iQIYI from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of iQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.20 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.32.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 38,591.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,891,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,867,000 after buying an additional 1,886,721 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 175.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,767,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,916,000 after buying an additional 1,126,247 shares during the last quarter. Softbank Group Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the second quarter valued at approximately $20,409,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 38.3% during the third quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 741,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,732,000 after buying an additional 205,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 5,895.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 701,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,267,000 after buying an additional 689,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.94% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,817,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,553,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.28. iQIYI has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $28.03.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform. It operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

