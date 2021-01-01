$1.19 Billion in Sales Expected for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) will announce sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.17 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20 billion. Edwards Lifesciences posted sales of $1.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will report full year sales of $4.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.37 billion to $4.39 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.06 billion to $5.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Edwards Lifesciences.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EW shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.82.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.19, for a total value of $5,702,674.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 309,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,769,766.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total transaction of $1,490,800.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,449,677.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 353,191 shares of company stock valued at $29,159,883. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Conning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 9,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,809 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 407 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,113 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 55,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,438,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 73.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EW traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,100,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,436,863. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.52. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $51.51 and a 1-year high of $92.08.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Recommended Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edwards Lifesciences (EW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.