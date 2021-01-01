$1.21 Billion in Sales Expected for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) to post $1.21 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for M.D.C.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.23 billion. M.D.C. posted sales of $1.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that M.D.C. will report full year sales of $3.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.88 billion to $3.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.83 billion to $5.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover M.D.C..

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.59 million. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business’s revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS.

MDC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub downgraded M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zelman & Associates downgraded M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised M.D.C. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.29.

In other M.D.C. news, CAO Staci M. Woolsey sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $63,287.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at $137,220.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 25.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in M.D.C. by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 225,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,559,000 after buying an additional 85,920 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in M.D.C. by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in M.D.C. by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in M.D.C. by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in M.D.C. by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 982 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDC stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.60. The stock had a trading volume of 584,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.60. M.D.C. has a 52-week low of $15.75 and a 52-week high of $52.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.55.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

