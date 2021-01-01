$1.73 Billion in Sales Expected for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) will report sales of $1.73 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for S&P Global’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.69 billion and the highest is $1.77 billion. S&P Global reported sales of $1.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that S&P Global will report full-year sales of $7.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.27 billion to $7.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $7.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.38 billion to $7.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for S&P Global.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 1,072.73%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.71.

SPGI traded up $5.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $328.73. 1,014,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,366,389. The firm has a market cap of $79.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $331.00 and its 200 day moving average is $343.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74. S&P Global has a one year low of $186.05 and a one year high of $379.87.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total transaction of $2,376,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,472,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in S&P Global by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter worth $3,886,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter worth $7,608,000. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in S&P Global during the third quarter valued at $933,000. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

