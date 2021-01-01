$111.16 Million in Sales Expected for Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) to report $111.16 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arlo Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $110.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $112.22 million. Arlo Technologies reported sales of $122.41 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will report full-year sales of $353.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $352.40 million to $354.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $396.31 million, with estimates ranging from $394.51 million to $398.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Arlo Technologies.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $110.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.55 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 18.21% and a negative return on equity of 39.33%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ARLO shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arlo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.

NYSE:ARLO opened at $7.79 on Friday. Arlo Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $8.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.70 million, a PE ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.79 and its 200 day moving average is $5.16.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

