13,596 Shares in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 474.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the third quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 256.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twist Bioscience stock opened at $141.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.83. The company has a quick ratio of 10.56, a current ratio of 10.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $170.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.88 and a beta of 0.42.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $32.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.70 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 199.98% and a negative return on equity of 57.24%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark Daniels sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.10, for a total value of $62,996.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,407 shares in the company, valued at $11,597,909.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.31, for a total transaction of $846,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 429,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,694,772.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 231,384 shares of company stock valued at $29,038,298 over the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TWST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $70.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twist Bioscience has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.25.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

