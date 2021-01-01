14,700 Shares in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVLV. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 521.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Revolve Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 290.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Revolve Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 81.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. 16.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael Mente sold 35,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $695,444.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,494.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO David Pujades sold 83,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $2,093,249.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,093,249.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,977,917 shares of company stock valued at $222,314,456 in the last three months. 58.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RVLV. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $24.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.21.

RVLV opened at $31.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.65. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.17 and a 52 week high of $32.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 61.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.82.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.13. Revolve Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 26.98%. The firm had revenue of $151.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.