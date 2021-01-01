15,124 Shares in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter valued at about $180,000. 29.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:WSC opened at $23.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.57. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $23.38. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 144.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $417.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.24 million. The company’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Erik Olsson sold 208,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $4,282,113.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,192,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,516,895.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Kelly M. Williams sold 65,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total transaction of $1,345,589.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 207,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,251,432.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 374,073 shares of company stock valued at $7,686,703. Company insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on WSC. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.73.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

