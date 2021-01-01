15,300 Shares in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 15,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Knowles in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Knowles by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 89,515 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Knowles by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 195,917 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 14,913 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Knowles by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 62,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 5,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Knowles by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 382,624 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,716,000 after buying an additional 75,487 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Knowles from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Knowles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Knowles from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.17.

NYSE KN opened at $18.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -460.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.44. Knowles Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $205.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.27 million. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. Knowles’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Knowles Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Niew bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,858,710. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Donald Macleod bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.80 per share, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,125.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, automotive, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

