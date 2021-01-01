$158.12 Million in Sales Expected for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) to announce $158.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $153.81 million to $161.55 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust posted sales of $157.79 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will report full year sales of $603.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $599.15 million to $606.89 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $647.32 million, with estimates ranging from $626.45 million to $663.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.81). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $154.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

OFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Raymond James raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Corporate Office Properties Trust stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.08. The company had a trading volume of 490,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,644. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $30.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 54.19%.

In related news, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 6,440 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total value of $180,899.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,994 shares in the company, valued at $589,721.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 2,000 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $53,660.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,227 shares of company stock valued at $56,860. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 68.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 32,402 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the second quarter worth about $447,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 18.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 141,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the second quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

