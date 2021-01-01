$16.64 Million in Sales Expected for The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) This Quarter

Analysts expect The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) to post $16.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Joint’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.78 million and the lowest is $16.49 million. The Joint posted sales of $13.88 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Joint will report full-year sales of $58.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $58.13 million to $58.43 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $72.76 million, with estimates ranging from $71.27 million to $74.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Joint.

Get The Joint alerts:

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 million. The Joint had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 51.77%.

JYNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of The Joint from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. B. Riley raised their price target on The Joint from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of The Joint in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Joint presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JYNT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Joint by 6.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 973,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,931,000 after purchasing an additional 56,876 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Joint by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 744,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,945,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Joint by 454.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 432,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,603,000 after buying an additional 354,403 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Joint by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 218,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 82,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its position in The Joint by 0.7% in the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 152,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

The Joint stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.26. The stock had a trading volume of 77,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,846. The Joint has a 52-week low of $7.67 and a 52-week high of $27.91. The company has a market capitalization of $368.72 million, a PE ratio of 97.26 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising and the sale of regional developer rights.

Read More: Resistance Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Joint (JYNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.