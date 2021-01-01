16,174 Shares in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $59,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $96,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $112,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $597,000. 2.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered iTeos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on iTeos Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.40.

NASDAQ ITOS opened at $33.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.92. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $34.84.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.11). On average, analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

iTeos Therapeutics Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for cancer patients. Its product pipeline includes EOS-850, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial.

