17,300 Shares in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 1,054.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 7,910 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the second quarter valued at $152,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV raised its position in Sierra Wireless by 70.0% in the third quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 17,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the third quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the first quarter valued at $220,000. 45.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Sierra Wireless from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub cut Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James set a $13.00 price objective on Sierra Wireless and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

SWIR opened at $14.61 on Friday. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $16.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.64.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $113.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.40 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 11.20% and a negative net margin of 10.68%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet Of Things (IoT) solutions primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, IoT Solutions and Embedded Broadband. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

