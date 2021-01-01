$19.72 Billion in Sales Expected for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) will announce $19.72 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for FedEx’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.03 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.26 billion. FedEx posted sales of $17.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FedEx will report full-year sales of $79.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $76.57 billion to $80.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $82.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $80.16 billion to $85.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for FedEx.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $350.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Berenberg Bank set a $325.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $248.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.00.

In other FedEx news, VP John L. Merino sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total transaction of $1,446,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 6,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.30, for a total transaction of $1,781,753.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,947,509.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,791 shares of company stock valued at $16,637,997 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 118 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 227.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 121 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FDX traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $259.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,607,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,074,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $281.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.36. FedEx has a 52 week low of $88.69 and a 52 week high of $305.66. The company has a market capitalization of $68.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.34.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

