$2.18 Billion in Sales Expected for Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) will report $2.18 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Owens & Minor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.19 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.17 billion. Owens & Minor reported sales of $2.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Owens & Minor will report full-year sales of $8.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.24 billion to $8.29 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $8.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.71 billion to $8.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Owens & Minor.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 9.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share.

OMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.35.

In other Owens & Minor news, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $222,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 72,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,609,527.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Owens & Minor during the third quarter worth about $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Owens & Minor during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Owens & Minor by 23.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Owens & Minor during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Owens & Minor by 225.0% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Owens & Minor stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,215,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,347,588. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.34. Owens & Minor has a 52 week low of $3.63 and a 52 week high of $31.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Owens & Minor (OMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.