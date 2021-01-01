$2.72 Billion in Sales Expected for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) will announce $2.72 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Aramark’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.55 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.88 billion. Aramark reported sales of $4.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 36%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Aramark will report full-year sales of $12.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.51 billion to $13.21 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $15.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.94 billion to $16.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aramark.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.05). Aramark had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARMK shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Aramark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Aramark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Shares of ARMK stock opened at $38.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of -21.03 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.44. Aramark has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $47.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. Aramark’s payout ratio is presently -258.82%.

In other Aramark news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 25,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $956,927.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 261,751 shares in the company, valued at $9,697,874.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARMK. Perpetual Ltd lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 168.7% during the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 129,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 81,285 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark in the third quarter worth about $6,858,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of Aramark by 6.2% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 47,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Aramark by 10.1% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 670,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,127,000 after acquiring an additional 61,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Aramark by 18.6% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

