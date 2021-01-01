$246.41 Million in Sales Expected for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) to report sales of $246.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Medpace’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $254.00 million and the lowest is $241.40 million. Medpace reported sales of $229.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Medpace will report full-year sales of $910.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $907.60 million to $915.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Medpace.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $230.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.56 million. Medpace had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Truist upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Medpace presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.25.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 216,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total value of $30,646,408.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 666,643 shares in the company, valued at $94,563,309.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.07, for a total value of $1,400,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 23,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,341,229.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 310,738 shares of company stock worth $43,777,021 in the last 90 days. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Medpace by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 870,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,267,000 after buying an additional 7,741 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Medpace by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 408,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,626,000 after buying an additional 14,749 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Medpace by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 334,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,146,000 after buying an additional 80,819 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Medpace by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 211,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,672,000 after buying an additional 52,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of Medpace by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 177,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,874,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEDP stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $139.20. 208,702 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,819. Medpace has a 12 month low of $58.72 and a 12 month high of $150.57. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.57 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.64.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas.

