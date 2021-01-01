$25.89 Million in Sales Expected for Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) to report $25.89 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.09 million to $30.82 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $52.57 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $97.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $76.35 million to $117.44 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $88.14 million, with estimates ranging from $54.96 million to $111.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $23.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.63 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 29.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%.

ENTA has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet lowered Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Enanta Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.88.

Shares of ENTA opened at $42.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $845.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.13 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.27 and a 200-day moving average of $46.52. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $38.40 and a 52 week high of $62.56.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENTA. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 288.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $152,000. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

