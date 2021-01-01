$316.24 Million in Sales Expected for Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) to report sales of $316.24 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Vonage’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $317.40 million and the lowest is $315.53 million. Vonage posted sales of $309.69 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vonage will report full-year sales of $1.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Vonage.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $316.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.56 million. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 2.92%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VG. ValuEngine cut shares of Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Vonage from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.

Vonage stock opened at $12.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -85.83, a PEG ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.52. Vonage has a 12-month low of $4.18 and a 12-month high of $14.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.25.

Vonage

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides cloud communications services for businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment offers cloud-based applications comprising integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over SIP based VoIP network; API solutions designed to enhance the way businesses communicate with their customers by embedding communications into apps, websites, and business processes; and Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

