$35.96 Million in Sales Expected for LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) will announce sales of $35.96 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $36.07 million and the lowest is $35.90 million. LeMaitre Vascular posted sales of $30.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will report full year sales of $127.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $127.73 million to $127.86 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $145.94 million, with estimates ranging from $142.70 million to $147.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover LeMaitre Vascular.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $36.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.62 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 12.32%. LeMaitre Vascular’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LMAT. Barrington Research upped their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 134,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $4,915,819.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,779,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,741,412. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $76,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,779,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,966,738.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 273,015 shares of company stock valued at $10,153,890. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 10.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,604 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2.8% during the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 253,525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,247,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 75.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,567 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the third quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 288.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 79,671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 59,165 shares during the period. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LMAT traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,932. The firm has a market cap of $823.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.40. LeMaitre Vascular has a 1-year low of $18.76 and a 1-year high of $41.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 18th. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LeMaitre Vascular (LMAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.