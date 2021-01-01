$440.35 Million in Sales Expected for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) will post sales of $440.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for MSCI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $433.50 million to $446.70 million. MSCI posted sales of $406.61 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSCI will report full year sales of $1.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.70 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MSCI.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.37. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The business had revenue of $425.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

MSCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MSCI from $384.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on MSCI in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $416.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. MSCI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $395.00.

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,000 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $395,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,170,205. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.37, for a total value of $875,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 275,539 shares in the company, valued at $96,540,599.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,500 shares of company stock worth $3,276,950 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 18.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,528,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,178,035,000 after buying an additional 556,688 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 93.0% in the second quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 734,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,123,000 after acquiring an additional 353,857 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 3.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,728,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,246,063,000 after acquiring an additional 249,252 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 237.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 236,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,030,000 after acquiring an additional 166,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 4.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,804,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,000,491,000 after acquiring an additional 112,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSCI traded up $9.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $446.53. 255,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,859. MSCI has a twelve month low of $218.65 and a twelve month high of $446.90. The company has a market cap of $37.02 billion, a PE ratio of 66.75 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $416.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $373.08.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, broker-dealer structured products, and asset allocation.

Featured Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MSCI (MSCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.