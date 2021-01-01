$46.28 Million in Sales Expected for GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) will report sales of $46.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for GenMark Diagnostics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $45.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $46.60 million. GenMark Diagnostics posted sales of $27.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GenMark Diagnostics will report full-year sales of $167.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $167.89 million to $168.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $182.68 million, with estimates ranging from $177.10 million to $188.41 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover GenMark Diagnostics.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $42.65 million for the quarter. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a negative return on equity of 39.36%.

Several analysts have issued reports on GNMK shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.30.

In other news, SVP Eric Stier sold 59,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $757,171.61. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 234,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,989,508.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alan Baer Maderazo sold 69,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,046,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 268,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,030,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,450 shares of company stock valued at $2,285,264 in the last ninety days. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in GenMark Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,135,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,299 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 4,914 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in GenMark Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 149,890 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 38,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 333,622 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,908,000 after acquiring an additional 92,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

GNMK stock opened at $14.60 on Friday. GenMark Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $20.88. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.61 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.13.

GenMark Diagnostics Company Profile

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular panels based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

