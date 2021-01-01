$565.00 Million in Sales Expected for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) will announce $565.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $558.50 million and the highest is $572.23 million. AvalonBay Communities posted sales of $593.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will report full-year sales of $2.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AvalonBay Communities.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($1.11). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 6.02%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on AVB shares. BidaskClub lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $150.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $174.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.65.

AvalonBay Communities stock traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.43. The stock had a trading volume of 430,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,010. AvalonBay Communities has a 12 month low of $118.17 and a 12 month high of $229.40. The company has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.09%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 9.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,803,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,526,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,718 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 22.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,086,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $897,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,244 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $144,007,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 15.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,556,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $859,298,000 after purchasing an additional 725,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,051,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 86,676 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

