$588.99 Million in Sales Expected for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) This Quarter

Analysts expect Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) to report $588.99 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tetra Tech’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $584.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $595.06 million. Tetra Tech posted sales of $614.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tetra Tech will report full-year sales of $2.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tetra Tech.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $589.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.86 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TTEK. BidaskClub cut shares of Tetra Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Maxim Group increased their target price on Tetra Tech from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.33.

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $116,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,921.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 8,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total value of $1,053,384.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,565,108.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 193,389 shares of company stock valued at $23,714,713. 1.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTEK. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Tetra Tech in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tetra Tech in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 77.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Tetra Tech in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTEK traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $115.78. 254,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.61 and a 200 day moving average of $98.30. Tetra Tech has a 1-year low of $63.61 and a 1-year high of $127.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 21.45%.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

