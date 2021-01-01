6D Global Technologies (OTCMKTS:SIXD) Trading Up 455.6%

6D Global Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIXD) shares were up 455.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 64,215 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,052% from the average daily volume of 5,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.03.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.03.

About 6D Global Technologies (OTCMKTS:SIXD)

6D Global Technologies, Inc provides digital business solutions serving the digital marketing and technology needs of global organizations worldwide. The company's service portfolio includes mobile application development, digital and content management, marketing data analysis, marketing and creative solutions, and information technology (IT) infrastructure staffing.

Read More: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for 6D Global Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 6D Global Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.