8,600 Shares in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 8,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in American Assets Trust by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in American Assets Trust by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Athanor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $305,000. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of American Assets Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

In other news, COO Adam Wyll sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $256,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 79,524 shares in the company, valued at $2,401,624.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 65,000 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.13 per share, with a total value of $1,373,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 311,817 shares of company stock valued at $7,142,556. Corporate insiders own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AAT opened at $28.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.84 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.15 and a 52-week high of $48.15.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.08). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 2.94%. Analysts predict that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

Featured Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.