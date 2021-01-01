$929.87 Million in Sales Expected for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) will post sales of $929.87 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Ventas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $918.00 million to $942.50 million. Ventas posted sales of $996.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Ventas will report full-year sales of $3.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.79 billion to $3.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.64 billion to $3.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ventas.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $918.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Ventas’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VTR. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Ventas from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ventas from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ventas from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.78.

In related news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,937,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Ventas by 3.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Ventas by 13.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 783,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,860,000 after purchasing an additional 95,041 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Ventas by 1.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 26,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Ventas by 2.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 535,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,469,000 after purchasing an additional 13,686 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Ventas during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $49.04 on Friday. Ventas has a 52-week low of $13.35 and a 52-week high of $63.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.56. The firm has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

