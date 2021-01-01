Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Shares Up 10.6%

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) shot up 10.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.48 and last traded at $22.45. 372,574 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 95% from the average session volume of 191,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.30.

Several research firms have recently commented on ABCM. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Abcam from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America began coverage on Abcam in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Abcam in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Abcam in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Abcam in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Get Abcam alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.30.

Abcam Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABCM)

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Abcam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.