Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Abiomed from $217.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Abiomed from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ABMD opened at $324.20 on Friday. Abiomed has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $328.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $278.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.39. The firm has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.36.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $209.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.89 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 15.34%. Abiomed’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Abiomed will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.00, for a total value of $1,605,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,644,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.94, for a total transaction of $403,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,689,354.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,656 shares of company stock worth $4,125,656. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABMD. FMR LLC increased its stake in Abiomed by 287.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,833,000 after buying an additional 22,940 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Abiomed by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Abiomed by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,889 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,080,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Abiomed by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,088,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Abiomed by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 4,098 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abiomed Company Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

