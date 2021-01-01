Abliva AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NEVPF) Stock Price Up 20%

Abliva AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NEVPF) shares rose 20% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 15,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.11. The company has a market cap of $32.36 million and a P/E ratio of -2.40.

About Abliva AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NEVPF)

Abliva AB (publ) engages in the research and development of mitochondrial medicine. The company is developing KL1333 that is in phase I clinical trials for the chronic treatment of primary mitochondrial diseases; NV354, which is in the preparation for clinical trials for the treatment of primary mitochondrial diseases with Complex I deficiency; and NeuroSTAT for traumatic brain injury.

