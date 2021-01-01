Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) Shares Up 19.2%

Shares of Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) shot up 19.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36. 70,761,219 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 829% from the average session volume of 7,618,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acasti Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.43.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.41. The stock has a market cap of $31.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 2.40.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Equities research analysts predict that Acasti Pharma Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

About Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST)

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia; and TRILOGY that is in Phase III to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CaPre in patients with sHTG.

