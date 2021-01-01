Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on XLRN. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $137.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.92.

Shares of NASDAQ XLRN opened at $127.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.40 and a beta of 0.59. Acceleron Pharma has a one year low of $50.04 and a one year high of $136.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.46.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $22.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.52 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 31.62% and a negative net margin of 157.84%. Acceleron Pharma’s revenue for the quarter was up 438.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.86) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Acceleron Pharma will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 42,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total value of $5,534,593.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,425.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence C. Kearney sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total transaction of $4,476,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,999,158.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,528 shares of company stock valued at $10,073,154 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,107,000 after acquiring an additional 56,826 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 178.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 8,733 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia under the REBLOZYL name. The company also develops luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and myelofibrosis; Sotatercept for the treatment of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension; and ACE-083, a neuromuscular candidate that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease.

