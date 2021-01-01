AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Trading 5.9% Higher

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX)’s stock price traded up 5.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.25 and last traded at $1.25. 1,464,888 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 1,277,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.52.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.41 and its 200 day moving average is $1.38. The stock has a market cap of $112.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.28.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 350.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,215 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14,948 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,283 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,665 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 22,211 shares during the period. 18.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACRX)

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. The company's lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain.

