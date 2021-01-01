ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) Price Reaches $0.0107

ADAMANT Messenger (CURRENCY:ADM) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One ADAMANT Messenger coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0107 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges including IDCM, Bit-Z and BiteBTC. ADAMANT Messenger has a market capitalization of $918,656.57 and approximately $1,000.00 worth of ADAMANT Messenger was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ADAMANT Messenger has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ADAMANT Messenger Coin Profile

ADAMANT Messenger (CRYPTO:ADM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. ADAMANT Messenger's total supply is 105,902,068 coins and its circulating supply is 85,760,057 coins. The official website for ADAMANT Messenger is adamant.im. ADAMANT Messenger's official Twitter account is @

ADAMANT Messenger Coin Trading

ADAMANT Messenger can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, Bit-Z and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ADAMANT Messenger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ADAMANT Messenger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ADAMANT Messenger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

