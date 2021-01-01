Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) President Julie Rubinstein Sells 15,000 Shares

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) President Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.58, for a total value of $923,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $923,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Julie Rubinstein also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

On Wednesday, December 30th, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $894,150.00.

On Thursday, December 24th, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total value of $952,950.00.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total value of $955,650.00.

NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $59.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.24 and a beta of 0.28. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a one year low of $15.19 and a one year high of $65.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.53.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.58 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 20.15% and a negative net margin of 132.32%. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

ADPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 9,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.