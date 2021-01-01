adidas AG (ADS.F) (FRA:ADS) Given a €260.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

adidas AG (ADS.F) (FRA:ADS) received a €260.00 ($305.88) target price from equities research analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price target indicates a potential downside of 12.72% from the company’s previous close.

ADS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America set a €290.00 ($341.18) price objective on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €290.00 ($341.18) price objective on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($276.47) price objective on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Warburg Research set a €215.00 ($252.94) price target on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €270.00 ($317.65) price target on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €264.00 ($310.59).

FRA:ADS opened at €297.90 ($350.47) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €282.27 and a 200 day moving average price of €264.66. adidas AG has a fifty-two week low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a fifty-two week high of €201.01 ($236.48).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

