Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) Trading 11% Higher

Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) shares traded up 11% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.41 and last traded at $0.38. 11,202,578 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 225% from the average session volume of 3,450,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $23.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 3.15.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Advaxis stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 185,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.28% of Advaxis as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 10.54% of the company’s stock.

Advaxis Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADXS)

Advaxis, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology based antigen delivery product in the United States. It is developing therapies for HPV-related cancers using axalimogene filolisbac (AXAL) which is phase II clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck cancer.

