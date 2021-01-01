AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $42.52

Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $42.52 and traded as high as $50.27. AECOM shares last traded at $49.78, with a volume of 1,115,052 shares.

ACM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub upgraded AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on AECOM from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on AECOM from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.70 and a 200-day moving average of $42.52.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AECOM will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Starboard Value LP raised its holdings in AECOM by 29.4% during the third quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 7,731,996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $323,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,730 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in AECOM by 23.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,254,634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,729,000 after buying an additional 434,269 shares during the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC increased its position in AECOM by 89.4% during the second quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,626,694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,131,000 after buying an additional 767,640 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in AECOM by 5.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,248,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,921,000 after buying an additional 59,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in AECOM by 1,301.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,171,913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 1,088,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

About AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

