Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Trading Up 6.3%

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ)’s stock price was up 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.43 and last traded at $0.43. Approximately 2,272,693 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 2,101,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $26.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day moving average is $0.46.

Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Aeterna Zentaris had a negative return on equity of 125.54% and a negative net margin of 369.10%. The business had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aeterna Zentaris stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) by 34.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,123,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 286,853 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.79% of Aeterna Zentaris worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aeterna Zentaris

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing pharmaceutical therapies for treating oncology and endocrinology. Its commercial product is the Macrilen, a ghrelin receptor agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a, a ghrelin receptor, which is used for endocrinology and oncology indications.

