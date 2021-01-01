Aion Price Hits $0.0670 on Major Exchanges (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Aion has a market capitalization of $32.66 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Aion has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0670 or 0.00000230 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,076.18 or 0.99856990 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00027251 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006873 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00019838 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.82 or 0.00308458 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $140.96 or 0.00484117 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.06 or 0.00137590 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00038471 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 487,496,874 coins. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aion Coin Trading

Aion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

