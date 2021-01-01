Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) Lifted to Outperform Market Weight at National Bank Financial

Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on AC. Raymond James upgraded shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$17.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Air Canada (AC.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.61.

TSE:AC opened at C$22.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$6.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$23.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.43. Air Canada has a twelve month low of C$9.26 and a twelve month high of C$52.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 767.46.

Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($2.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($2.11) by C($0.20). The company had revenue of C$757.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.10 billion. On average, analysts expect that Air Canada will post -2.6499999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Air Canada (AC.TO) news, Senior Officer Mark Galardo sold 3,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.98, for a total value of C$68,627.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,896.94. Also, Senior Officer Chris Isford sold 17,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.50, for a total value of C$415,033.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$601,482.50.

About Air Canada (AC.TO)

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

