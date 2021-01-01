Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Sets New 1-Year High at $23.36

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.36 and last traded at $23.34, with a volume of 209625 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.53.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ajinomoto from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.38.

Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter.

Ajinomoto Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AJINY)

Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the seasonings and foods, frozen foods, and healthcare and other businesses in Japan and internationally. Its Seasonings and Foods segment offers sauces and seasonings products under the AJI-NO-MOTO, HON-DASHI, Cook Do, Ajinomoto KK ConsommÃ©, Pure Select Mayonnaise, Ros Dee, Masako, Aji-ngon, SazÃ³n, Sajiku, and CRISPY FRY names; and solutions and ingredients to consumer foods and food service industries.

