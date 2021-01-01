Albion Enterprise VCT Plc (AAEV.L) (LON:AAEV) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $103.95

Albion Enterprise VCT Plc (AAEV.L) (LON:AAEV)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.95 and traded as low as $103.00. Albion Enterprise VCT Plc (AAEV.L) shares last traded at $103.00, with a volume of 5,816 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 103.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 101.58. The company has a market capitalization of £71.36 million and a PE ratio of 7.80.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th will be issued a GBX 2.74 ($0.04) dividend. This is an increase from Albion Enterprise VCT Plc (AAEV.L)’s previous dividend of $2.70. This represents a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Albion Enterprise VCT Plc (AAEV.L)’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

Albion Enterprise VCT Plc (AAEV.L) Company Profile (LON:AAEV)

Albion Enterprise VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in early and later stage investments. It does not invest in companies that deal in property or shares and securities, insurance, banking, agriculture. It seeks to invest in the technology companies with the focus on software, pharmaceutical services and leisure sector.

