Aldeyra Therapeutics Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 1,127 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,557% compared to the average volume of 68 put options.

Aldeyra Therapeutics stock opened at $6.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a current ratio of 13.65. The firm has a market cap of $266.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.89. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $8.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.52.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Aldeyra Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALDX. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

