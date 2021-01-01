Alerus Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:ALRS) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alerus Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:ALRS) by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,248 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alerus Financial were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALRS. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alerus Financial in the third quarter worth $713,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerus Financial in the second quarter worth $1,134,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 66.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 31,506 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Alerus Financial by 417.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 7,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Alerus Financial by 62.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter.

OTCMKTS ALRS opened at $27.37 on Friday. Alerus Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.05 and a fifty-two week high of $28.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.95.

Alerus Financial (OTCMKTS:ALRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $67.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.74 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALRS. BidaskClub cut Alerus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alerus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Alerus Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alerus Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products and services, including demand deposits, checking, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

